Killeen Elementary School Principal Tammy Thornhill pulled the unknowing assistant principal, Debbi Barkley, to the front of the room at the beginning of an impromptu staff meeting last week.
“It is my great honor to announce that Debbi has been chosen as the Assistant Principal of the Year,” Thornhill said.
The school library filled with cheers as the staff sang, “For she’s a jolly good fellow,” to the surprised assistant principal following the announcement that the 31-year veteran educator had been chosen as the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA) Region 12 Assistant Principal of the Year.
“Debbi has always been right here with a smile on her face willing to help however possible,” Superintendent John Craft said. Turning to Barkley he shared, “That exemplifies your character, your hard work, and your drive to take care of your staff and students.”
Principal Thornhill added: “Ms. Barkley is loved and revered by the staff, students, parents, and community of our campus. She is a gem and a delight to work with, and she has served this community well.”
Barkley’s friends and family, including her newborn twin grandsons, made an appearance to celebrate her and added to the afternoon surprise. Many hugs and “congratulations” were shared throughout.
“I love my students with all of my heart,” Barkley said.
Barkley started her career with Killeen ISD as a 4th grade teacher at West Ward Elementary School in 1991. She played an instrumental role in the transition to the new Killeen Elementary School in 2021 and continues to strive to serve the community and the school to the best of her ability, according to KISD.
She said she always knew her home was with the teachers, students, and families of Killeen ISD.
One can often find her planning, collecting instructional materials, planning honor-roll assemblies, scheduling field trips, coordinating STAAR testing, coordinating effective cafeteria procedures, and orchestrating holiday celebrations for students and staff, “all while being a listening ear to those who respect her sound advice,” said Thornhill.
