Killeen Independent School District found data inaccuracies which, if left uncorrected, could result in lost state and federal funding.
“There were several data integrity issues that we found over several areas,” Greg Gibson told the Killeen ISD board at its first board meeting of the year Tuesday.
Gibson, president of Austin-based Gibson Consulting Group, gave a 37-page PowerPoint presentation to the board providing an overview of the group’s 100-page audit of the public education information management system (PEIMS) and student information systems (SIS).
“This was a rigorous audit,” Gibson said. “It’s very important, because this is what goes to the state that turns the valve on for us (KISD) to get money.”
School attendance affects more than just an individual student’s ability to be educated. Daily student headcounts determine how much funding the district receives from the Texas Education Agency (TEA), the state agency which oversees all education matters in Texas, and the Department of Education.
Using an estimate of 40,513 students, Killeen ISD projected it would receive $282.9 million in the next fiscal year from state average daily attendance revenue, according to district data from Dec. 16.
“We don’t want to be in a position where you have to risk losing funding because we’re not following the procedures,” Gibson said.
The group found data inaccuracies in daily attendance reporting, and reporting as it relates to students who leave the district, English language learners and immigrant students.
Some of the reasons for the data integrity issues, Gibson said, stem from a lack of training, insufficient supervisory reviews, and the inability of PEIMS and SIS staff to efficiently collaborate based on their differing departments.
At the time of the audit, the PEIMS department was located under the office of the superintendent while the SIS team was under the technology department’s purview. PEIMS has since been realigned under the technology department, per recommendation from Gibson.
The Gibson group started the audit in October 2019, and conducted site visits in November and December, before ultimately pausing the audit due to the impact of the coronavirus. Gibson noted the differences in pre- and post-COVID educational settings in his presentation.
“We believe that just because this (audit) relates to pre-COVID processes, our recommendations will still be applicable regardless of what learning environment you’re in,” Gibson said.
The group made 16 recommendations to help improve data quality in both departments.
“In the areas where we noticed problems or exceptions in the testing — and not just onesies or twosies, but like a pretty consistent pattern of exceptions — that’s where we dug in. We wanted to focus our efforts where it appeared to be a problem based on the data quality,” Gibson said.
“Overall, the data integrity issues that we found were primarily due to inconsistent processes being applied — we’re not all taking attendance the same way across the district,” he said. “This is happening for several reasons but the lack of consistency really contributed the most to the data errors, not the absence of procedure. We have procedures that we need to follow, we’re just not following it.”
More than 13,200 instances occurred where no attendance data was taken in the 2018-19 school year, according to Gibson’s analysis.
Some schools fared better than others. Pershing Park Elementary failed to record attendance 12.9 percent of the time, according to the audit. No incendents of non-recorded attendance data were found at Skipcha Elementary, Rancier Middle School and Manor Middle School.
Going forward, the district is going to keep a closer eye on the data and those responsible at each campus for monitoring that data and ensuring its accuracy.
While teachers and long-term substitutes are the ones imputing daily attendance data, principals are ultimately responsible for its accuracy.
“I understand how long the principal’s day is,” Board Member Minerva Trujillo said. “But this is important that they make themselves aware of what’s going on.”
Gibson said the publication of the data district-wide would go far in correcting the data problems.
“We had the same issue at another school district,” he said. “We showed them the numbers, they looked very similar to these (KISD’s) numbers, and six months later we looked again and it was a huge drop. Just the publication of the data — nobody wanted to be at the top of that list. So as soon as you put the data out there, this problem will likely go away. Unless that data is put out there under their nose(s) and they’re held accountable for it, they don’t know.”
KISD Superintendent John Craft said the district has already implemented a number of Gibson’s findings and is working to correct the data integrity problems.
“This is not a gotcha; we have turnover of staff, things are different campus to campus, and we just want to make sure everybody is in compliance and I think this is a really great tool for us. Hopefully we will learn from this,” board President JoAnn Purser said
By the numbers:
$6,160 — Basic allotment from TEA per student ADA funding
40,315 — Students enrolled in Killeen ISD as of Dec. 16.
$282.9 million — Estimated amount of state revenue KISD would receive based on ADA totals of 40,513 students.
13,294 — Number of times attendance was not recorded in the 2018-19 school year.
ONLINE EXTRA: Read the 100-page Gibson Consulting Group Killeen ISD audit online at kdhnews.com.
