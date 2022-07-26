The Killeen Independent School District board approved an updated student handbook, governing everything from fighting to cellphone use, during a meeting Tuesday.
In a 5-0 vote, with Killeen ISD board members Oliver Mintz and Brenda Adams not present, the board approved the 2022-23 Student Code of Conduct.
Beginning with the 2022-23 school year, KISD students will have another way they can get in trouble during the school day — smart watches.
“One principal had a problem with smart watches being used for tests,” Jennifer Washington, KISD’s director of student hearings told the board Tuesday.
Superintendent John Craft said that teachers have the ability to determine when is the appropriate time for smart devices in their individual classrooms.
Board President Brett Williams asked how the board could ensure consistency across the district, as he said he has heard cellphone policy enforcement has been “all over the place.”
Board member JoAnn Purser asked if phones could be confiscated if video is taken on campus, but Craft said policing the majority of the student population to that extent would be too difficult.
“That’s a lot to police,” he said.
Craft said most elementary school students now have smart phones with them at school.
“What you’re hearing is a battle ... every kid has a phone now,” said Susan Buckley, KISD’s chief learning officer for secondary schools. “But that teacher has to have control of that classroom.”
KISD students are allowed to have smart devices on campus, but Washington said teachers and staff are not to “see them or hear them.”
To view KISD’s 2022-23 Student Code of Conduct and a list of now-approved changes, go to https://bit.ly/3Q0HJjI.
