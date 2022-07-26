EDUCATION Graphic

The Killeen Independent School District board approved an updated student handbook, governing everything from fighting to cellphone use, during a meeting Tuesday.

In a 5-0 vote, with Killeen ISD board members Oliver Mintz and Brenda Adams not present, the board approved the 2022-23 Student Code of Conduct.

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.