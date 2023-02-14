Killeen ISD Police Chief Ralph Disher presented to the Killeen school board on Tuesday an annual report on crime in the school district.
He began with an explanation that for the 2021-2022 school year the statistics included numbers from the first full-attendance school year since COVID — citing that the numbers from 2020-21 year were lower because students had the option of attending virtual classes.
That year there were 31 assault cases at KISD schools. In the 2021-22 year, the number shot up to 86.
“If you look across the board at the numbers from the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school year, assaults were at 125 incidences (each of those school years),” Disher said. “So, actually last year, our numbers went down.”
He reviewed the remaining statistics, which included 84 drug, alcohol and tobacco incidents last year and explained how vaping has become one of the most prevalent violations within the student body at both the middle school and high school levels.
Disher fielded questions from board members about some of the campus activity, to which he discussed some of the techniques used to determine student violators and what steps could be taken to deter students in the future.
There were eight cases of “weapons” last school year, the most cases in the past six years, according to the report.
KISD Police Department has increased its number of police officers in recent years, and now has 34 officers.
The annual crime statistics are part of KISD’s Academic Performance Report for the 2021-22 academic year, which was presented during the Tuesday’s board meeting and is available on the KISD website.
