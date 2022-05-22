A new face will join the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees Tuesday.
During Killeen ISD’s Tuesday board meeting, Oliver Mintz, of Killeen, will take his place on the dais after securing his win over Lenna Barr, of Killeen, in the May 7 school board election.
Mintz, who was unable to be at last week’s board meeting, when two other newly elected members were sworn in, will fill the board’s Place 3 seat previously held by Corbett Lawler.
Other items to be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting include:
- KISD Education Foundation annual report
- Teacher incentive allotment overview and update
- Adoption of middle school math materials
- KISD’s program for deaf students
- Communities in Schools contract
- Fiscal Year 2023 budget planning
- Strategic facilities planning
- Sewer improvements for new middle school
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of tonight’s meeting, go to https://bit.ly/3lxqkSu.
The board meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD-TV Channel 17.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.