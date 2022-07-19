The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees reviewed a nearly half-a-billion-dollar budget for the upcoming school year Tuesday evening.
During Tuesday’s board meeting, Killeen ISD Deputy Superintendent Megan Bradley presented an overview of the district’s expected $462.4 million budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins Sept. 1.
Bradley told the board payroll accounts for roughly 84% of the district’s expenses.
A “true, near-final budget” will be presented after the district reviews Bell County Appraisal District’s certified property values Bradley said they received Tuesday afternoon.
Preliminary 2023 general fund revenue projections presented Tuesday show a $15.5 million increase in local funding, thanks to rising property valuations, with state aid contributing an additional $2.6 million more than last year.
KISD expects to receive $102.7 million in local revenue, $303.7 million in state revenue, $56 million in federal revenue for a total general fund budget of $462.4 million, according to the preliminary budget presented Tuesday.
The board will vote on the budget in August following another public hearing. A public hearing on the budget held Tuesday received zero public participation.
The solicitation of board members to attend lunches with vendors was a topic of discussion Tuesday during an annual review of board operating procedures, norms, and ethics.
Board member Oliver Mintz suggested the district ensure KISD employees are not facilitating the attendance of board members to outside vendors’ events.
“My concern is I believe it is improper to spend district employee time coordinating an event by a vendor,” Mintz said Tuesday. “In my opinion, it is an invalid or improper use of taxpayer money to coordinate a dinner with someone who is blatantly trying to curry favor with the board of trustees.”
Mintz asked the board to consider scheduling board meetings at area KISD schools occasionally to allow for additional public participation, as well as the possibility of changing KISD’s meeting time to a day that doesn’t conflict with other area municipal meetings.
Currently, the cities of Harker Heights, Killeen, and Copperas Cove, as well as Copperas Cove ISD, hold meetings on Tuesday evenings, regularly conflicting with the district’s scheduled Tuesday evening board meeting.
Superintendent John Craft said a change in the times the board meets would require a change in board policy, which was not on the agenda Tuesday night.
Another Mintz suggestion: Have quarterly board meetings with the cities to stay in communication.
Board member JoAnn Purser said she wasn’t in favor of the idea.
“I don’t want to meet with them every quarter,” Purser said. “I think a check-in once a year is very healthy.”
Board President Brett Williams asked Craft to consider having a consent agenda portion of the agenda at upcoming board meetings — where multiple items previously discussed in a workshop or meeting prior are voted on in bulk if they are on the consent agenda.
A board member would still have the ability to pull an agenda item off of the consent agenda prior to voting if they needed more discussion or time.
Board Vice President Susan Jones and Purser said they were in favor having a consent agenda again.
“It gives us board members the opportunity to ponder, think about it, talk to our constituents, do more research if that is what we’d like to do — then come back to vote on it,” Jones said.
The district’s next board meeting is Tuesday, July 26.
