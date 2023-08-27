Trustees with Killeen ISD reviewed STAAR test results at Tuesday’s board meeting with mixed reactions to the information and the method in which the tests have been analyzed.
The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness are aptitude tests that are typically given to students in grades 3-8 and high school. The results can be viewed by teachers and administrators as well as students and caregivers.
Typically, these tests are used to measure student achievement as well as being a measuring tool to meet school and district educational goals.
Dawn Sills, the director for Assessment and Accountability for the district, prefaced her slide presentation with some background information for trustees on the test parameters and changes to the way tests are produced and scored.
“In 2022-2023, the state of Texas did a redesign to the STAAR,” Sills said. “The accountability system was also adjusted to better align with classroom instruction.”
According to Sills, this necessitated re-setting of standards and scales from 2022-2023. This statewide re-setting changed the timeline of reporting results.
“In the past, students might have answered multiple-choice questions correctly,” Sills said. “For the purposes of the re-designed test, students might be challenged to create an example of the answer, rather than choosing from a list of answers.”
While TEA made these changes according to directives in House Bill 3906, the implementation of these changes may impact students in other ways that affect the way learning is measured, according to Sills.
On the TEA website, results were produced in several graphs using standard performance labels.
TEA describes them this way:
“Masters” performance means students are expected to succeed in the next grade/course with little/no intervention with at least a passing grade.
“Meets” performance means students have a high likelihood of success in the next grade/course but may need some intervention with at least a passing grade.
“Approaches” performance means students are likely to succeed in the next grade/course with specific interventions with at least a passing grade.
“Did not meet” performance means the student is unlikely to succeed in the next grade/course without significant intervention without a passing grade.
The results were broken down by subject into four categories: Reading and Language Arts including English I and II; Math including Algebra I; Science including Biology; and Social Studies including U.S. History.
The first section of the report included all students tested in grades 3-8 and high school comparing results from the last five years.
Reading and Language Arts
In 2019, 42% of students met grade level performance or above. This was slightly below the statewide average of 47%. Following COVID, the numbers increased and 47% of Killeen students met grade level or above. Statewide numbers rose considerably with 52% meeting grade level peformance or above in 2022.
Last year’s results indicated that Killeen students increased their percentage to 58% while the statewide percentage stayed at 52%.
In performance level results in Killeen, 13% were in the “masters” category with 30% under “meets” and 28% in “approaches.” Statewide, there were 20% “masters,” 32% “meets” and 24% “approaches.”
Math and Algebra I
In 2019, 48% of students met grade level performance or above — again, slightly below the statewide average of 50%. After COVID, the numbers dropped considerably within KISD and statewide. In 2021, 32% of KISD students met grade level or above. Statewide, that number was 35%. Last year’s results indicated that KISD maintained the 32% mark of students meeting grade level or above; however, statewide results increased to 43%.
In performance level results, Killeen had 11% in “masters,” 21% in “meets” and 34% in “approaches.” Statewide comparison showed 18% “masters,” 25% “meets” and 30% “approaches.”
Science and Biology
In 2019, 45% of students met grade level performance or above; however, statewide the numbers showed a 53% rate. After COVID in 2021, both numbers dropped, KISD students were at 38% while statewide students were at 42%.
In 2023, Math scores continued to drop with KISD at 36% compared to statewide numbers at 46%. In performance levels, 11% of KISD students tested in the “masters” category, 25% “meets” and 33% were in “approaches.” Statewide, the numbers were 18% “masters,” 28% “meets” and 29% “approaches.”
Social Studies and U.S. History
Results from 2019 show 50% of KISD students met grade level or above while 54% of students statewide hit the mark. After COVID, in 2021 48% of students met levels in both KISD and statewide.
Last year, KISD numbers continued to drop at 44%, compared to the statewide number of 50%.
Last year’s performance levels indicated 22% of KISD students in the “masters” category, 22% “meets,” and 26% “approaches.”
Part of the STAAR testing process is the A-F Academic Accountability System, which went through a “refresh” as the TEA called it. In fact, the program is called the A-F Academic Refresh and as a result, 2023 ratings will be different, and not comparable to 2022 or earlier, according to the TEA website.
“A refresh of the accountability system will also allow Texas to leverage lessons learned over the last five years to improve the rigor, transparency, and fairness of the accountability system, while maintaining a design with ratings based on defined criteria rather than a fixed distribution, that allows all districts and schools in the state the opportunity to earn an A.”
This new system has created a dilemma that has diluted actual gains by schools because it creates a weighted grading matrix that does not fully recognize performance improvement.
According to TEA, district ratings will be calculated by weighting each campus’s rating based on their grade 3-12 enrollment.
In the end, KISD Superintendent Jo Ann Fey made it clear to Sills and to members of the board that the effort that goes into making sure that administrators have prepared students for success was exceptional.
“I want everyone to know how much work has gone into preparing for these changes that we didn’t expect,” Fey said. “And, that educators and students have done their utmost to succeed in a system that wasn’t well represented.”
