In a special meeting Monday, the Killeen ISD school board of trustees is expected to vote and approve the contract for new Superintendent Jo Ann Fey.
Details of the contract will be made known Monday, according to Taina Maya, the district’s chief communications and marketing director.
According to the Texas Education Agency, Fey received a base salary of $232,040 in Midlothian ISD, as of October 2022.
The KISD board unanimously voted for Fey to be the lone finalist during a special meeting on June 1.
Coming from Midlothian ISD, Fey said after her introduction as the lone finalist that she believes in collaboration and hands-on training.
Fey, 52, would be the first female superintendent in Killeen ISD history, according to the district.
The KISD superintendent position became open earlier this year after John Craft, who had been the superintendent since 2015, announced he was leaving for the same position at Northside ISD in San Antonio, a school district with about 102,000 students and 6,800 teachers.
Craft left KISD with a salary of $340,101 — the highest paid government official in Bell County.
KISD has about 45,000 students and 2,800 teachers with schools in Killeen, Harker Heights, Fort Cavazos and Nolanville.
Monday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the board room of the district administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
