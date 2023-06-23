Jo Ann Fey

The Killeen school board is expected to approve the contract for Jo Ann Fey, the district's new superintendent, in a special meeting Monday.

In a special meeting Monday, the Killeen ISD school board of trustees is expected to vote and approve the contract for new Superintendent Jo Ann Fey.

Details of the contract will be made known Monday, according to Taina Maya, the district’s chief communications and marketing director.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.