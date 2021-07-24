During Killeen ISD’s board meeting Tuesday, trustees are expected to take action on whether to approve the Sheridan Transportation Facility expansion project contract proposals.
The proposed project, according to the district’s Strategic Facilities Plan, is anticipated to cost a total of $24.5 million.
If approved, the project is expected to take 24 months, with a projected completion date of Aug. 14, 2023.
The board discussed the proposed project during a meeting in May.
The existing Main Transportation Facility, at 2301 Atkinson Ave., is at capacity, according to the district, with a total of 240 school buses parked at the site. On the south side of town, the Sheridan Transportation Facility, located at 9132 Trimmier Road, is also at capacity, according to the district, with 110 buses parked at that location.
A projected rapid population growth is what is driving the need to expand.
With 350 buses now, the district is looking at needing around 500 by 2039, the board of trustees learned in the May meeting.
Trustees also learned that the district could stand to save millions of dollars over the course of 20 years in “deadhead mileage” — miles buses drive without students to get from one place to another — and operating costs if the district opts to expand the Sheridan facility.
Other items expected to be discussed include:
- Fiscal Year 2022 district budget planning update related to property value
- Middle school No. 15 project overview
To view the KISD board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting visit https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1051
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.