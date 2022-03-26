Killeen Independent School District trustees have a lengthy meeting ahead of them Tuesday during a regular meeting.
According to the agenda, some of the things the board will hear or discuss include an update on the Gifted and Talented Program, the procurement of a transportation recovery vehicle, Fiscal Year 2023 budget planning and a threat assessment overview.
To view the full agenda, visit https://bit.ly/3Dcb9WG.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
