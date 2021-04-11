After recapping the revenue and expenditure amounts thus far for the adopted Fiscal Year 2021 General Fund to the Killeen school board, Killeen Independent School District officials and the board will have a discussion this week about the FY 2022 General Fund.
The adopted budget called for the General Fund to receive $302.2 million in revenue from state sources, $50.7 million from federal sources and $84.7 million from local sources.
State revenue must be budgeted first on various Special Programs expenditures before anything else, district officials said on the slide in the agenda packet.
According to the district, payroll accounts for 80% of the expenditures from the General Fund.
When beginning the planning process for the FY 2022 budget, the district said the budget needs to be flexible enough to allow for unforeseen changes.
The wants/needs of the district must fit within the limits of the available revenue, the district said in the agenda packet.
Also on the agenda are consideration of a memorandum of the city of Killeen, city of Harker Heights, Bell County, and Fort Hood Army garrison for the Committee for Crime Commission initiative and consideration of a memorandum of understanding with Central Counties Services for the 2021-2022 school year.
To view the KISD board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting visit https://bit.ly/3mA281r.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
