Killeen ISD has aggressively hired teachers, substitutes and other support staff members since the beginning of the summer to help fill vacant positions. District officials will present the updated numbers to the school board Tuesday.
According to the district, as of Aug. 10, there are now a total of 82 teacher vacancies after hiring 528 teachers since July.
The district has also hired 14 special education professionals and 24 counselors.
According to the presentation, the district has hired 57 substitute teachers, 175 teacher aides, 46 school nutrition workers, 31 transportation employees and 47 custodial workers.
In order to attract teachers, earlier this year the district’s school board approved a new pay scale for teachers, making the salary for first-year teachers $56,160.
It was also offering various stipends such as for being a bilingual or a special education self-contained teacher. The district offered a relocation stipend and sign-on bonuses for critical subjects.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the board room of the administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. Meetings can also be viewed live online at https://www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
