Killeen ISD has aggressively hired teachers, substitutes and other support staff members since the beginning of the summer to help fill vacant positions. District officials will present the updated numbers to the school board Tuesday.

According to the district, as of Aug. 10, there are now a total of 82 teacher vacancies after hiring 528 teachers since July.

