As the Killeen Independent School District moves toward meeting statewide goals, the local school board is expected to hear the quarterly report from the district.
In the presentation, the district will outline math and reading scores for third-grade students at the end of the second quarter and how they are stacking up with the district’s goal.
The presentation will show that of the 32 elementary schools in the district, many are “on track” to meet the end of year goal. The elementary school breakdown is as follows, according to the report, which is available on the district’s website:
- Reading: 19 on track, 7 slightly off track, 6 off track
- Math: 23 on track, 4 slightly off track, 5 off track
The presentation will also outline the district’s common approach to correct reading and math deficiencies.
At the end of the presentation, the district will also outline how it is doing in regards to meeting goals for College, Career, and Military Readiness. As part of a state education program, the goal is for 60% of all Texans age 25-34 to earn a certificate or a degree by 2030.
To view the full report, go to the agenda for the meeting at https://bit.ly/3sM3meQ.
During the meeting, the district is also expected to begin the budget process for the upcoming fiscal year.
The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD-TV Channel 17.
