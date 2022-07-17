The Killeen Independent School District will hold a special school board meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Killeen ISD’s agenda, Tuesday the district plans to discuss board member priorities, board operating procedures, board ethics, and Fiscal Year 2023 budget planning.
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3Od0RJK.
The special board meeting will begin at 4 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N.W. S. Young Drive in Killeen. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD-TV Channel 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.