The results of parent, staff, and student surveys will be presented to the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees on Tuesday.
Nick Kohn, learning and assessment consultant for Wisconsin-based CESA 6, will present the findings of Qualtrics contracted “confidential stakeholder climate and culture survey” to the Killeen ISD board during a regular meeting Tuesday evening.
“Qualtrics partnered with Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) 6 to collect data from students in grades 3-12, employees, parents, and community members in Killeen ISD,” the district’s agenda states. “The survey was open for one week and available in various languages to meet the diverse population of the district.”
All but one of the district’s surveys had response rates lower than 50%. According to district documents, 3,272 out of 6,525 employees, or 50.1%, responded to the district’s culture and climate survey.
Almost 46% of KISD’s secondary students filled out the district’s survey, along with another 33% of elementary students.
Students were asked to select one of four choices ranging from strongly disagree to strongly agree to statements such as: “I believe I can learn” and “I feel like I am part of this school.”
Responses to the district’s community survey, the only survey in which unaffiliated residents were asked to answer, were considered "invalid.”
“The open community survey garnered 489 responses for the entire community. After reviewing the responses, especially the comment section, the recommendation was made to invalidate the survey responses,” the district’s presentation states.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
- Clean school bus rebate program
- Human Resources follow-up and targeted internal audit report
- TEA teacher certification waivers
- New course requests for the 2023-24 school year
- Progress monitoring report for academic achievement plans
- IMPACT mentor program
- Quarterly and annual investment reports
- Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Transparency Stars Award
- Possible action regarding conveyance of 18,261 square-foot easement
- Selection of architect for KLSS floor replacement project
KISD’s school board meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the board room of KISD’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. Meetings can also be viewed live online at https://www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
