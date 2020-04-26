Killeen ISD Career Center junior Tristan Haynes interviewed a Central Texas author for a national contest that could lead to a segment on National Public Radio.
Haynes, a radio broadcasting student at KISD’s career-focused high school and a frequent voice of the district’s MY 95.1 station, conducted the interview with Michael Lee Lanning about his latest book that chronicles a fascinating piece of the life of baseball legend Jackie Robinson.
Since Haynes’ interview two days before the start of spring break at the Killeen school with the prolific Lampasas-based author, much has changed in the world.
But, NPR adjusted its deadline in the NPR Podcast Competition to May and Haynes’ teacher Jamie Garrett submitted the student’s work.
Back on March 5, Lanning discussed in a videotaped interview with Haynes about the book, called “The Court-Martial of Jackie Robinson: The Baseball Legend’s Battle for Civil Rights during World War II.”
Haynes sat at a table with Lanning in the school’s lecture hall as high school broadcasting students recorded the interview for the podcast contest and for future use for KISD-TV.
A Texas native and Vietnam-era veteran, Lanning has authored 26 non-fiction books, with a variety of military themes.
Near the beginning of the interview, the author explained that during his own service in the U.S. Army he found out that the common assumptions about African-Americans he grew up with in his West Texas home were deeply wrong.
When the author became aware of the details of Jackie Robinson’s court-martial, he began digging into the history and found a fascinating story with strong ties to Central Texas.
Jackie Robinson is most famous for becoming the first African-American to play Major League baseball. In was April 15, 1947, when he officially appeared on field for the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Before that, Lanning explained in the interview, Robinson served in the U.S. Army during World War II, for a time training at Camp Hood.
In July 1944, Lt. Robinson boarded a bus and respectfully, but forcefully defied a demand that he move to the back of the bus.
That calm disobedience led to Robinson’s court-martial and an intriguing legal test of Jim Crow laws in the South on a military installation — a legal test that came more than a decade before seamstress Rosa Parks would defy racially-based restriction in Montgomery, Alabama.
Lanning’s research uncovered detail of the journey of an American icon long before much of the South was ready to accept African-Americans into everyday life.
“He wanted to be treated as an officer, not as a black officer,” Lanning said in the interview with Haynes. Despite the racism that continued to prevail, the author said the system ultimately worked, acquitting Robinson of the charges against him.
The book gives detailed account of the court martial held in Central Texas during a time when the eyes of the world were focused on the closing days of World War II. It also provides insight into Robinson’s young life and the continuing prejudice he faced later as a rising athlete.
“It was awesome,” said Haynes following the interview two days before spring break. “It was everything I expected. I’m glad we had this opportunity.”
The NPR podcast contest challenged students to explore a topic of local interest that has national implications. Garrett noticed a story in the Killeen Daily Herald about the Lampasas-based author whose latest book focused on an event in Central Texas.
Lanning said he was more than happy to make the trip to the Career Center and was impressed with what he saw.
“It feels good to see young people learning skills they will use later in life,” he said following the interview. “It’s very professional. I’m impressed with how everyone handles themselves.”
Explaining his fascination with researching and chronicling military topics and the details of Jackie Robinson, Lanning said, “the words, the history, will last beyond memory.”
