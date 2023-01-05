In a joint workshop meeting with the Killeen City Council on Thursday, Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft explained that the construction of Chaparral High School was necessary, despite residents’ and officials’ concerns that the two-lane county road on which the campus is built is inadequate.
“You’re probably all very familiar with Chaparral High School,” Craft said. “It opened on time and on budget. We really had a smooth opening, and we’re really proud of the facility. I know surrounding infrastructure is going to be part of the conversation.”
In September, City Council members unanimously approved an interlocal agreement between Killeen, Bell County and Harker Heights after debating the merits of assuming of the financial burden and responsibility for the Chaparral Road reconstruction — a $24 million project that’s expected to exceed that estimate by the time construction begins no earlier than 2025.
“We do have a great working relationship,” Craft said. “We do try to work in-sync, hand-in-hand. Unfortunately, with Chaparral High School, probably everyone in the room had realized in previous conversations where we were with our high school capacity. We were in a position to have to open Chaparral High School.”
When the school opened in August, it was to more than 2,000 students. It is located in a growing area, and some residents who live along or near Chaparral Road complained of not being able to access the road while hundreds of cars and school buses dropped off students during the morning commute.
“Us, a body, when we look at things ... we try to avoid future isues like we have at Chaparral,” Killeen ISD board President Brett Williams said. “We want to figure out how to work together so we are moving at the same rate. A 300-home development is going to be in raw, undeveloped land. How do we work together ... so we can be more in-sync? That’s personally what I want to see come out of this meeting.”
Expansion plans for the two-lane Chaparral Road, along Killeen’s southern border, have long been talked about with little action.
Meanwhile, the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Organization, or KTMPO, will pay $17,224,578 in construction costs only. Bell County has agreed to pay no more than $3 million, with Harker Heights contributing $224,487 and Killeen paying $3,550,935.
The project involves 13.28 miles but does not include a part of the road that Killeen ISD improved during the construction of Chaparral High School, which opened in mid-August to more than 2,000 students.
Council members approved the initial memorandum of understanding on Oct. 29, 2019, with Bell County, Killeen ISD and Harker Heights.
Preliminary design work is expected to continue through January, with final design set for February to August 2024. Construction may last for two to three years but is not expected to begin until at least 2025.
“Sometimes, you’re in a position to have to open a campus to alleviate some overcrowding,” Williams said. “It really makes our campuses safer because we have eliminated over 200 buildings,” including portable ones.
Harker Heights and Bell County have approved the same interlocal agreement to help fund the Chaparral Road project.
When the widening — from two to four lanes and a center turning lane — is complete, Killeen will annex Bell County’s portion of the road into the city limits, according to the memorandum of understanding. City officials would then be responsible for maintaining the county’s section of Chaparral Road, along with that of the city, including in front of the school.
KTMPO’s 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan Project, a 25-year plan, calls for widening Chaparral between State Highway 195 and East Trimmier Road from two to four lanes with a continuous center turn lane and adding an 8-foot bicycle lane and 5-foot sidewalk or shared-use path on both sides of the road.
“I’d just like to echo what (Craft) said,” Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle said. “We do have a great relationship. Just to comment on the Chaparral side, that is not an unusual situation at all for high-growth cities. It just takes a while for the infrastructure to follow the kids. When the kids show up, they have to have a place to go. I wish it could have been faster, but when federal and state dollars are involved, the process can take longer.”
Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said that he wanted Killeen ISD officials to improve their messaging.
“I think we can do maybe a little bit better (to) inform the public about it,” he said. “If they had known ahead of time, that might have softened the blow” for residents in the Chaparral Road area. “But we have to broadcast that. We have to let the public know about that.”
During the meeting on Thursday, officials also discussed Killeen ISD building projects and long-range infrastructure planning, the city’s parks and recreation services, community partnerships and summer events for youth.
Three people attended the joint workshop, which was held at the KISD administration building.
