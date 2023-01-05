Joint workshop

Members of the Killeen City Council, mayor and city manager (foreground) meet with the Killeen ISD board of trustees and superintendent during a joint workshop meeting Thursday at the KISD administration building in Killeen. Staff and administration from the city and school district was in attendance as well.

 Ricky Green | Herald

In a joint workshop meeting with the Killeen City Council on Thursday, Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft explained that the construction of Chaparral High School was necessary, despite residents’ and officials’ concerns that the two-lane county road on which the campus is built is inadequate.

“You’re probably all very familiar with Chaparral High School,” Craft said. “It opened on time and on budget. We really had a smooth opening, and we’re really proud of the facility. I know surrounding infrastructure is going to be part of the conversation.”

