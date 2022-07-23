As it does annually, the Killeen ISD school board is expected to approve changes to the Student Code of Conduct at Tuesday’s board meeting. Some of the 13 changes are simple modifications, including updating Superintendent John Craft’s letter, and making sure the names of school board members and other details are correct.
Other changes include definition modifications. For example, the Student Code of Conduct is slated to be changed to say “parent/guardian” throughout, instead of “parent.”
The code of conduct will also be updated to indicate that all schools have “closed campus” lunch, except for seniors who earn College, Career and Military Readiness status.
On pages 11 and 38, the code of conduct will now reflect “smart watches” under electronic devices, and on page 11, MP3 players are replaced with iPads.
To view the full list of proposed changes and code of conduct for the 2022-2023 school year, go the district’s agenda for Tuesday’s meeting at https://bit.ly/3z5HAVd.
Other items on Tuesday’s meeting agenda include discussing the fiscal year 2023 budget; deliberation regarding the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property; and consideration of Texas Education Agency teacher certification waivers for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the board room of the administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. Meetings can also be viewed live online at https://www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
Killeen ISD is also hosting two special meetings on campus safety this week. The first is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday in the auditorium of Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, and the second is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria of Eastern Hills Middle School, 300 Indian Trail in Harker Heights.
