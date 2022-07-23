EDUCATION Graphic

As it does annually, the Killeen ISD school board is expected to approve changes to the Student Code of Conduct at Tuesday’s board meeting. Some of the 13 changes are simple modifications, including updating Superintendent John Craft’s letter, and making sure the names of school board members and other details are correct.

Other changes include definition modifications. For example, the Student Code of Conduct is slated to be changed to say “parent/guardian” throughout, instead of “parent.”

