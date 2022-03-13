kisd

The attached photo, from the awards ceremony, is of Communications Specialist Lauren Blankenship, Multi-Media Specialist James Rawls and Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Taina Maya.

The Killeen ISD Communications and Marketing department received 21 gold awards, up 12 from the previous year, at the annual Texas School Public Relations Association (TSPRA) Conference’s Star Awards.

The department’s Back to School Guide, live virtual Teacher of the Year awards, Recruit, Retain and Retire flyer, Winter Storm Uri social media campaign, school logo design, and several featured news stories and photos were awarded gold stars from the 2020-2021 school year.

“The Killeen ISD Communications and Marketing team continues to produce a high-quality product that best serves the needs of our community. The TSPRA accolades received remain a demonstration of their tremendous work throughout the district,” said Superintendent John Craft.

The department’s innovative communication efforts go beyond the state recognition level, as the district was also awarded a $1,500 scholarship for a Killeen ISD graduate going into a communication-based field.

The Board of Trustees is set to recognize the Communications Services Department for their achievements during an upcoming Honors and Recognitions portion of the meeting in April.

The Star Awards “provide recognition for the outstanding education communications and projects of members. Judges evaluate each work based on set criteria and award Gold, Silver, and Bronze Star Awards,” according to TSPRA’s website.

Out of the 58 categories that span a variety of media such as videos, programs, reports, writing, photography, graphics, videos, and campaigns, Killeen ISD entered in 14 categories to accumulate 34 awards for the district.

Gold status

Feature Story: Teacher Appreciation Week

Social Media Campaign: Winter Storm Uri

Training Instructional Video: Current Student Registration

Training Instructional Video: PreK Orientation

Live Event Non-Sports: Teacher of the Year 2021 Virtual Awards Production

Published News Story: Three Hundred Wins Times Two

Published News Story: Barber School Provides Free Cuts

Published News Story: STEM lab brings registration to new schools

Published News Story: High School Bands Are Marching On

Flyer: Compensation Package - Recruit, Retain, Retire

Booklet: Back to School Guide 2021

Photo Academic: Fire Department Cadets

Photo Academic: Graduation

Photography: Knight Club

Photography: Dot Day

Photography: JROTC Skills Meet

Photography: JROTC Skills Meet

Photography: STEM Lab

Photography: Marching Band

Logo: Brookhaven Broncos

Logo: Oveta Culp Hobby

Silver status

Marketing Video: Military Student Makes Smooth Transition

Promotional Video: JROTC Skills Meet

Promotional Video: Revised academic calendar

Promotional Video: KISD Spotlight: Restorative Practices

Promotional Video: 21st Century Educational Programs

Promotional Video: Power of PreK

Promotional Video: Naviance

Live Event Non-Sports: Science Olympiad Virtual Awards Ceremony

Bronze status

Feature Story: Winter Storm KISD Strong

Photo: Reeces Creek Archery

Photo: Football (Ellison vs. Belton)

Photo: Football Summer Camp

Photo: Drill Team

