The Killeen ISD Communications and Marketing department received 21 gold awards, up 12 from the previous year, at the annual Texas School Public Relations Association (TSPRA) Conference’s Star Awards.
The department’s Back to School Guide, live virtual Teacher of the Year awards, Recruit, Retain and Retire flyer, Winter Storm Uri social media campaign, school logo design, and several featured news stories and photos were awarded gold stars from the 2020-2021 school year.
“The Killeen ISD Communications and Marketing team continues to produce a high-quality product that best serves the needs of our community. The TSPRA accolades received remain a demonstration of their tremendous work throughout the district,” said Superintendent John Craft.
The department’s innovative communication efforts go beyond the state recognition level, as the district was also awarded a $1,500 scholarship for a Killeen ISD graduate going into a communication-based field.
The Board of Trustees is set to recognize the Communications Services Department for their achievements during an upcoming Honors and Recognitions portion of the meeting in April.
The Star Awards “provide recognition for the outstanding education communications and projects of members. Judges evaluate each work based on set criteria and award Gold, Silver, and Bronze Star Awards,” according to TSPRA’s website.
Out of the 58 categories that span a variety of media such as videos, programs, reports, writing, photography, graphics, videos, and campaigns, Killeen ISD entered in 14 categories to accumulate 34 awards for the district.
Gold status
Feature Story: Teacher Appreciation Week
Social Media Campaign: Winter Storm Uri
Training Instructional Video: Current Student Registration
Training Instructional Video: PreK Orientation
Live Event Non-Sports: Teacher of the Year 2021 Virtual Awards Production
Published News Story: Three Hundred Wins Times Two
Published News Story: Barber School Provides Free Cuts
Published News Story: STEM lab brings registration to new schools
Published News Story: High School Bands Are Marching On
Flyer: Compensation Package - Recruit, Retain, Retire
Booklet: Back to School Guide 2021
Photo Academic: Fire Department Cadets
Photo Academic: Graduation
Photography: Knight Club
Photography: Dot Day
Photography: JROTC Skills Meet
Photography: JROTC Skills Meet
Photography: STEM Lab
Photography: Marching Band
Logo: Brookhaven Broncos
Logo: Oveta Culp Hobby
Silver status
Marketing Video: Military Student Makes Smooth Transition
Promotional Video: JROTC Skills Meet
Promotional Video: Revised academic calendar
Promotional Video: KISD Spotlight: Restorative Practices
Promotional Video: 21st Century Educational Programs
Promotional Video: Power of PreK
Promotional Video: Naviance
Live Event Non-Sports: Science Olympiad Virtual Awards Ceremony
Bronze status
Feature Story: Winter Storm KISD Strong
Photo: Reeces Creek Archery
Photo: Football (Ellison vs. Belton)
Photo: Football Summer Camp
Photo: Drill Team
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.