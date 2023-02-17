It was a project that took four years and seven months — 1,170 days to be exact — and cost more than $100 million, but with a crowd of a couple hundred on hand to celebrate, Killeen Independent School District dedicated the new Killeen High School Friday afternoon.
The new 400,000-square-foot facility includes 78 classrooms, a two-story wing, 16 science labs, an agriculture lab, a robotics lab, an engineering lab, multiple computer labs and new rooms for the band, choir, drama and visual arts, according to Superintendent John Craft.
“This is my personal favorite project,” Craft said Friday during the ceremony.
Happening in 20 phases, the bond for the project was approved by Killeen voters in 2018.
Killeen ISD Board President Brett Williams, a 1992 graduate of Killen High School, explained that his family history is rooted in the school.
“I can tell you that my family believes in what the school has been and continues to be for this community,” Williams said.
Williams also led the crowd in a spirited chant he and his fellow teammates yelled before taking the basketball court.
Killeen High School Principal Kara Trevino and former principal and former board president Corbett Lawler also spoke about the dedication and what it means to them.
Killeen High School is the original high school of the district and dates back to the 1800s, according to the district.
The current KHS campus on 38th Street opened in 1964.
