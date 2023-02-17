It was a project that took four years and seven months — 1,170 days to be exact — and cost more than $100 million, but with a crowd of a couple hundred on hand to celebrate, Killeen Independent School District dedicated the new Killeen High School Friday afternoon.

The new 400,000-square-foot facility includes 78 classrooms, a two-story wing, 16 science labs, an agriculture lab, a robotics lab, an engineering lab, multiple computer labs and new rooms for the band, choir, drama and visual arts, according to Superintendent John Craft.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.