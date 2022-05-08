Celebrating the gift of more learning to help their students, teachers at 12 Killeen ISD schools accepted grants for a variety of professional development.
The KISD Education Foundation awarded 17 grants totaling $48,877.
In their usual fashion, foundation staff and board members joined KISD administrators and staff at each campus to barge into classrooms to make the exciting, surprising announcements, sometimes interrupting classes along the way.
At each school, surprised teachers stopped teaching long enough to accept ceremonial checks and offer gratitude to a generous community.
“Today, we awarded almost $50,000 for mini-grants and professional development training,” said Foundation Director Joyce Hodson.
“Mini-grants are quick and easy to implement in the classroom while the professional development grants allow our teachers and staff to keep abreast of new ideas and emerging trends in education. “
At Haynes Elementary School, three teacher groups accepted grants for separate programs.
The most visibly excited recipient was special education assistant Heather Gulich. She and resource teacher Kristin Sway accepted a $2,497 grant to help their students learn to read more effectively.
“There is such demand for literacy-based programs,” said Gulich. “This will help our kids learn to read.”
Another excited educator who received a grant aimed at special education students was Elizabeth Santos, resource teacher at Skipcha Elementary School.
The visibly excited Santos said she almost didn’t fill out the grant application because she was just asking for $256.
“It’s exciting because it makes reading fun,” she said of her “Listening to My Success” grant that will help her purchase for her students specialized reading devices.
She said the “whisper phones” and other reading games will allow students to read outloud to themselves to build their skills in a creative way that won’t single them out and will provide greater independence in learning.
“I was very surprised,” she said of receiving the mini-grant. “It’s overwhelming.”
This year’s KISD Education Foundation professional development grants include the following:
Maude Moore Wood Elementary, Mary Barr, “Summer Reading in the Sun” $4,883.
Skipcha Elementary, Rikki Harper, “Fundations Level 1 Launch” $2,890; and Elizabeth Santos “Listening to My Success” $256.
Nolan Middle School, Zawanda Washington, “Summer Dyslexia Institute” $2,385.
Nolanville Elementary, Alicia Port, “TEKSCON” $4,811.
Cavazos Elementary, Tasha Laboy, “Bound to be Readers” $1,546.
