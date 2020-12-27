The Killeen ISD Education Foundation continued its annual tradition making the holidays even sweeter with surprise classroom grants to teachers.
Working without its usual oversized checks, balloons and bus escort Dec. 17, members of the foundation’s grant committee added face coverings to their green-and-red holiday gear to make their special deliveries.
In all, the Education Foundation awarded 29 grants totaling almost $25,000 for a wide range of creative classroom projects.
Foundation Director Joyce Hodson praised the Beck Family Foundation, which donated $25,000 to fund the mini-grants to teachers.
“It’s humbling to see the response of the teachers when they discover they’ve won a grant,” said Hodson following the delivery.
“We realized the fall semester would be a trying time for staff adapting to new teaching techniques. We decided to make the application super easy, only three questions, to allow the teachers time to focus on their main objective – the students.”
In a perfect example of teachers laboring even harder than usual to meet the unusual demands of 2020, Peebles first-grade teacher Tamika Christie explained through grateful tears her desire to bring a popular piece of technology into the classroom.
With many devices loaned out to virtual students, Christie said she noticed her young students could use more concentrated time with technology. Her grant will provide about nine Leap Pad systems.
“They will be so excited,” said Christie, who said this is the first year she’s ever applied for a grant.
At Skipcha Elementary School, special education teacher Rachel Dunton was similarly overcome with emotion when the grant patrol awarded her funding to equip a sensory friendly room for self-regulation including floor mats, instruments and inflatables.
Skipcha Principal Jane Apodaca praised the foundation’s continued commitment to make teachers’ wishes come true.
“What’s important to me,” the principal said, “is that this gives teachers a voice. They can use their creativity to make learning better. I have ideas, but theirs are more unique because they are in the classroom. They are invested and their ideas have the most impact.”
This year’s fall grants include the following:
Brookhaven Elementary Jennifer Seim Learning and Growing Together Through Music
Cavazos Elementary Leigh FrishmanCoderz Junior League and Tasha LaBoy Reader Zone
Clifton Park Elementary Kristina Adolph Lighting Up Learning and Mark Cadwalader Adventures Archery
Haynes Elementary Dana King Flexible Seating
Harker Heights High Christopher Lake Musical Mixing and Ellie Herrera Aquatic Ocean Biotope Project
Harker Heights Elementary RayannePolm Exploring Our Universe
Liberty Hill Middle School Moana Vea and Lisa Walker Penned for Success
Live Oak Ridge Middle Jeremy Troy Oculus by FB “Quest 2”
Maude Moore Wood Elementary Yvonne Hull We Love PIE and Chelsey Wasson Let’s Build It
Montague Village Elementary Jennifer Kennison Keep on Reading
Nolan Middle Zawanda Washington Storyline 360 Plus
Nolanville Elementary Kayla Walker Engage Learners Math
Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary Michelle Ortiz and Nancy Zim-Clark Super Star Scientist
Peebles Elementary Tamika Christie Leap Frog Academy
Pershing Park Elementary Ruth Lake Virtual Connections and Jordan Coe Music Media Resources
Saegert Elementary Tina Spilman Help Me Help You, SharletteSaizand Odis Robinson Innovative Teaching
Skipcha Elementary Sarah Gerdes Bouncing Into Learning, Rachel Dunton Safe Place Sensory Room and Amy Goodman Snap Electrical Circuits
Trimmier Elementary Noemi Davila Tablet for Bilingual and Siobian Gallegos Technology for Learners
