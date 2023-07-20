Killeen Independent School District’s newest deputy superintendent — who comes to KISD from the same north Texas school district as the recently hired KISD Superintendent Jo Ann Fey — will be paid over $210,000 per year, according to school officials.
Killeen ISD board members approved hiring Jennifer Ellison, formerly the chief of staff at Midlothian ISD near Dallas, as the district’s newest deputy superintendent of learning services at last week’s regular board meeting.
The “allocation” for the position, was created in February 2022, according to KISD Communications Director Taina Maya.
“Allocating a position is the creation of a job description. Funding for new positions doesn’t usually happen until the budgeting process which happens in the summer,” Maya said.
The district recruited for the position last year and even held a set of interviews for the position, officials said. But there were no candidates selected at that time.
So, the deputy superintendent of learning services position went unfilled for over a year. Ellison’s annual salary, as confirmed by Maya, is $211,456.
Ellison was recruited through Austin-based J.G. Consultants, the same firm used to locate Fey, who was the Midlothian ISD superintendent when she was named the lone finalist for Killeen ISD’s superintendent position in June.
Fey, who makes $325,000 per year at KISD, is believed to be the top-paid government official in Bell County. She replaced John Craft, the former superintendent who was making a salary of $340,101 at KISD until earlier this year when he took a higher paying job at a school district in San Antonio.
When asked by the Herald if Ellison was handpicked by Fey for the position, Maya responded in an email.
“As per Board Policy ... the Superintendent identifies a candidate to present to the Board. Ultimately, the Board of Trustees made the decision to hire Mrs. Ellison,” Maya said.
Ellison applied for the open position and was selected by a screening panel from a pool of candidates, after which the Killeen school board endorsed the panel’s selection, according to KISD.
KISD employes two deputy superintendents and three assistant superintendents. The board hires the superintendent and the two deputy superintendent positions, whereas the superintendent has the authority to hire the assistant superintendent, according to Maya.
Killeen ISD’s other deputy superintendent is Megan Bradley, who makes $218,931 per year, as of March, according to school officials. Bradley, whose full title is deputy superintendent for operations, also filed in as the interim superintendent after Craft resigned.
According to a statement published on KISD’s website, Ellison’s vast knowledge of metric-driven performance measures and commitment to academic accountability will foster an ideal learning environment for students and employees. Under her leadership and oversight, Midlothian ISD has implemented a strategic plan to ensure programs are effective and focused on student learning.
As the deputy superintendent for learning services, she will oversee and supervise the assistant superintendents for learning services, special education, college, career and military readiness, and state and federal programs.
During her educational career, Ellison served as a classroom teacher for several years before transitioning into leadership as an assistant principal in Arlington ISD.
In 2011, she was appointed dean of instruction in Grand Prairie ISD and Chancellor of Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute before moving to San Antonio.
According to KISD’s statement, Ellison was the executive director of secondary curriculum and the Gear Up coordinator for Southwest ISD. Her passion for students to have access to post-secondary programs led her to become the director of high school programs at Palo Alto College in San Antonio. While in the position, Ellison shaped one of the largest single college/community portfolios in the state of Texas, according to KISD.
“Jennifer Ellison is a vibrant and talented individual that we are honored to call part of the Killeen ISD family,” KISD board President Brett Williams said in a release. “As Deputy Superintendent for Learning Services, she will streamline best practices to ensure we are meeting the needs of all students while supporting our campuses and district leaders.”
According to KISD’s statement, Ellison earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Arlington, her master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of North Texas, and she is pursuing her doctorate in learning technologies from the University of Texas at Austin.
The Herald also asked KISD for a statement from Fey on why deputy superintendent of learning services was created and how Ellison was selected for the job.
“Mrs. Ellison applied for the open position and was screened by our Human Resources team prior to being interviewed by a panel of district personnel. Mrs. Ellison was selected from a pool of candidates. The Board of Trustees endorsed the panel’s selection.”
(3) comments
Well obviously KISD "NEEDS ANOTHER deputy because the first one knows nothing about educating kids. She's a great accountant but she lacks the experience to truly understand what our educators face everyday. So now, we the taxpayer get the privilege of paying just under half a million dollars to pay two people to do a job one person used to do. I appreciate the Board's willingness to pay whatever it takes to get the job done. Just wished they thought the same way when it came to the other 7000 employees of KISD. #25percentisnotenough.
That's #2.5%isnotenough
Not when the hourly custodians were promised an across the board raise to $15 an hour at the meeting they all had together at the beginning of the 2022 school year, but then again they were also promised 4 more paid holidays and now they're only going to get paid for 2 hours for each of those holidays which means they are actually losing money ( they already did this to them for Juneteenth)
