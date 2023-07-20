KISD Deputy-Ellison.jpg

Jennifer Ellison

Killeen Independent School District’s newest deputy superintendent — who comes to KISD from the same north Texas school district as the recently hired KISD Superintendent Jo Ann Fey — will be paid over $210,000 per year, according to school officials.

Killeen ISD board members approved hiring Jennifer Ellison, formerly the chief of staff at Midlothian ISD near Dallas, as the district’s newest deputy superintendent of learning services at last week’s regular board meeting.

MAJAG89

Well obviously KISD "NEEDS ANOTHER deputy because the first one knows nothing about educating kids. She's a great accountant but she lacks the experience to truly understand what our educators face everyday. So now, we the taxpayer get the privilege of paying just under half a million dollars to pay two people to do a job one person used to do. I appreciate the Board's willingness to pay whatever it takes to get the job done. Just wished they thought the same way when it came to the other 7000 employees of KISD. #25percentisnotenough.

MAJAG89

That's #2.5%isnotenough

The Eye Inside

Not when the hourly custodians were promised an across the board raise to $15 an hour at the meeting they all had together at the beginning of the 2022 school year, but then again they were also promised 4 more paid holidays and now they're only going to get paid for 2 hours for each of those holidays which means they are actually losing money ( they already did this to them for Juneteenth)

