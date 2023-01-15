Killeen ISD promotes two veteran educators

Two veteran educators with the Killeen Independent School District have been promoted to serve at the campus and district level, according to a news release.
Ms. Katie Hequembourg was named Principal of Saegert Elementary School following the promotion of Ms. Eli Lopez to Director of Multilingual Services.
“We are excited about the appointments of both instructional leaders to their new positions,” Superintendent Dr. John Craft said in a news release Friday, “They have continuously demonstrated high expectations while serving our students and supporting our staff. We applaud their continuous commitment to the Killeen ISD community.”
Hequembourg has devoted 22 years to early childhood education, 14 of which have been in KISD. She is currently an assistant principal at Maude Moore Wood Elementary School and previously served as a curriculum and instruction specialist, dyslexia teacher and was a Teacher of the Year finalist for the district.
According to the release, Hequembourg will continue to grow the culture of family that is already established at Saegert and emphasizes her desire to lead a purposeful, student-driven campus. As an intuitive and supportive leader, she is passionate about supporting her staff and is eager to collaborate with the campus family to boost academic growth.
Hequembourg has her master’s degree in elementary administration from William Woods University in Missouri and will begin her new assignment on campus Jan. 23.
Saegert Elementary School’s current Principal, Ms. Eli Lopez, was named Director for Multilingual Services.
As the fourth most diverse district in the state of Texas, KISD’s focus remains to meet the needs of all learners. Lopez will oversee the Dual Language, Bilingual, English as a Second Language and Languages Other Than English programs.
According to the release, Lopez started working in KISD in 1993 as an instructional aide then became a computer instructional aide, fourth grade teacher, and an ESL teacher before moving into campus leadership at Sugar Loaf Elementary School. She has served as the principal at Saegert since 2015 where academic achievement has always been on the forefront of every decision. She credits her parent, staff and community involvement to the overall success of her students.
Lopez looks forward to collaborating with her team to design and implement programs for emergent bilingual students and their families.
Lopez has a master’s in elementary administration from Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
