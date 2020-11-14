The Killeen Independent School District is proposing an increase in meal prices for students and adults be in compliance with the requirement set forth by the United States Department of Agriculture.
Last increasing the prices in April 2016, the district must complete a Paid Lunch Equity tool, which is required by the USDA, according to the board book.
Currently, the equity tool shows an average weighted price of $2.63, short of the USDA’s requirement of $3.
Elementary students currently pay $2.50 per meal, and secondary students pay $2.75. The proposed increase would put elementary prices at $2.75 and secondary prices at $3, according to the board book.
Adult meals must also be in compliance with the USDA.
Currently, adults pay $2.50 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch. The proposed increase would mean adults could pay $2.75 for breakfast and $4.25 for lunch under the National School Lunch Program and $4.75 under the Summer Food Service Program, the board book shows.
The increases will go into effect immediately, if approved.
However, students in Killeen still will not pay anything until after June 31, 2021. The USDA’s Summer Food Service Program was extended to help mitigate the financial impact the coronavirus has had on families.
At the beginning of the meeting, the trustees will elect officers of the board.
There are a total of 18 items on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s administration building at 200 S. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen. The meeting will also be viewable online at www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.