Killeen ISD has been chosen as one of 12 districts in the state to receive an Environmental Protection Agency Clean School Bus Program grant.
According to a KISD news release, the grant includes 25 electric buses and almost $9 million “to improve air quality for our students and community.”
“KISD is one of only (12) school districts in the state ... to receive the grant and the only school district in Region 12.”
The EPA received more than 2,000 applications from across the country, selecting 391 winners.
“The funds from the grant will be used to replace existing school buses with electric or alternatively fueled zero-emission and low-emission buses as well as bidirectional charging stations over the next five years,” according to the news release.
