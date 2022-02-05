There are employees across Killeen ISD in every job working hard to make a difference, celebrating the best of times, and digging in when challenges arise.
Superintendent John Craft and Assistant Superintendent David Manley recently awarded the first batch of the district’s revamped Employee of the Month awards, according to a recent news release from the school district.
KISD administrators and the Education Foundation joined teams from eight different campuses to acknowledge outstanding employees and to present the STEEL Awards.
The circular awards are hand-made of steel, crafted by students in the KISD Career Center welding classes and polished in the automotive classes.
The award name is also an acronym — Supporting the Education and Empowerment of Learners.
The group made a stop on its route at the Career Center to thank the students who fabricated the steel used in the STEEL awards.
Tough, long-lasting, resilient and consistent, the award personifies each recipient, Craft pointed out in presenting the honors.
Each month, the district will announce a pair of STEEL Award winners.
This month’s honorees are Peebles Elementary bilingual teacher Mercedes Morales and Nolanville Elementary intervention instructional assistant Charles Miller. Just like the steel-fabricated award itself, these outstanding employees have proven themselves reliable, resilient and determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.