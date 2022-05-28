This group of top Killeen ISD seniors took a steeper, more winding path to the top of their class than most.
After starting high school as freshmen in 2018, they spent the middle of their four years of high school navigating a global pandemic while excelling in the most difficult courses available and on Thursday stepped across a bright-lit stage, stars of their graduating class.
The stars — the top 10 seniors of each KISD high school — stepped across the Killeen Civic and Conference Center ballroom stage recently along with their chosen most-influential teacher, their personal “Starmaker.”
One school, Harker Heights High School, had a tie in the top ranked students and honored the top 11, bringing the total to 51 top KISD graduates.
“It’s our culminating event of the school year,” Education Foundation Director Joyce Hodson said.
“Not only do the students and teachers get a nice meal and special recognition our donors make it possible for them to receive a generous monetary gift,” she said. In all, the foundation awarded $48,000 to graduating seniors and their chosen teachers.
The 51 honored students received a $500 gift card. Teachers received $200 gift cards. Two $2,500 Valedictorian Awards went to Killeen High School valedictorian Alison Howe and Harker Heights High School valedictorian Grace Koh.
Ellison High School senior Trina Orr received the largest award of the night, the $10,000 Kliewer Family Leadership Award, to be spread over four years of college.
Finalists for the Kliewer award went to Olivia Wintz of Ellison High and FrankiEpanAlano of Killeen High. They each received $1,000.
“It’s amazing,” Orr said, after finding out she would receive the leadership award. “I have a lot of support from teachers, and I used a lot of skills they taught me,” she said of the scholarship application and interview.
“It’s really meaningful. It makes my parents proud and also allows me to take some of the financial burden off of them.”
While the majority of the top scholars chose high school teachers as their most influential, a few singled-out teachers from further back. One picked her dad, and another picked her mom.
Jayson Garcia of Early College High School didn’t pick a teacher at all. He chose Alan Waters, the campus technology specialist at Patterson Middle School. “I still can’t believe it,” Waters said, floored by the high honor.
The technologist works with students as a UIL coach, which Garcia participated in for three years. As an eighth grader, he was Waters’ student aide.
“I got to know him and got close to him,” the top-10 Early College senior said. “It’s the strongest bond I’ve had.” The relationship helped motivate Garcia to pursue engineering at the University of Texas at San Antonio.
Another student, Brianna Fruik, the salutatorian of Killeen High School, chose Andrew Dietz, her band director at Rancier Middle School.
Highly motivated to pursue advanced coursework and high school band and dance team, Fruik said there were those who urged her to make a choice. Her band director at Rancier, though, supported her desire to do it all.
“It’s an honor,” Dietz said, “to see kids join band in sixth grade and then grow into adulthood. It’s even more of an honor to be able to continue to be part of a students’ life.”
Even into high school, the Kangarette dance team officer and band member would run into her middle school band director. “She was busy,” he said, “but I told her I had complete faith in her. I’m so proud of her.”
The KISD Education Foundation began in 2000 and in 2013 celebrated $1,000,000 raised for classroom grants, professional development grants and student scholarships. This year, the foundation celebrated $3,093,428 raised in its 22 years.
The Starmaker Class of 2022 seniors and educators include:
Early College High School
- Deborah Arroyo, David Lambert
- Jayson Garcia, Alan Waters
- Jade Elisa Garcia, Esther Garcia
- Sampson Noyer, Jonathan Williamson
- Alyssa Palmer, Meghan Gilliam
- Shaylin Romero-Jimenez, Apolonia Crawford
- Jada Rowls, Irene David
- Isabella Valenzuela, Jennifer Ellison
- Devin Xiao, Margaret Thurman
- Elizabeth Younkin, Cortney Kingery
Ellison High School
- Isaac Camacho, Michael Christ
- Brianne Gaines, Michelle Clark
- Hampton Lorenzo, Kimberly Strovers
- Princess Casey Melchor, Timothy Young
- Kimberly Niemiec, Henry Niemiec
- Trina Marie Orr, Alexis Jensen
- Maria Rivera-Roman, Jessica Snider
- Kason Sims, Tyrone Armstrong
- Kylie Swanson, Gretchen Summers
- Olivia Wintz, Hayley Hersey
Harker Heights High School
- Kennedy Barnhouse, Amy Drozd
- Donald Bentley III, Spencer Wiley
- Aden Clymer, Suzanne Thompson
- Samuel Kim, Kristal Styles
- Grace Koh, Elizabeth Magee
- Derek Morales, Sarah Castleberry
- Owen Oliver, Dustin Mann
- Rachel Roberts, Amber Moon
- Justin Smonko, Heaven Wilmot
- Nandni Solanki, Marissa Noel
- Jeremie Theobal, Kristi Bernstein
Killeen High School
- Mackenzie Brey, Samantha Berg
- Dominic Burfict, John Maxwell
- Franki Epan Alano, Maj. Jimmy Stewart
- Brianna Fruik, Andrew Dietz
- Alison Howe, Daniel Wood
- Amani Jackson, Sherry Shoemaker
- Maraya Lute, Jimmy Hammond
- Mikayla Outlaw, Yolanda Thomas
- Rode Martin, Rodriguez Billie Burris
- Yazmin Villasana, Francis Rechtorovic
Shoemaker High School
- Christopher Adkins, Miranda Meyer
- Mystique Anderson, Bianca Hof
- Scarlett Buckley, Wesley Penny
- Danielle Davis, Steve Mattox
- Queenie Humes, Roscoe Parr
- Damione Moffett, Annette Capps
- Madelyn Morua, Renee Penland
- Bianca Padilla, Jemeka Summerhill
- Mekaila Vila, April Mason
- Saniya Woodberry, Don Webster
