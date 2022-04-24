The Killeen ISD school board will discuss a myriad of items on its 16-item agenda during Tuesday’s meeting.
Among the items of discussion and possible action include consideration of a compensation plan including a pay raise for employees, as well as consideration and possible action to employ a deputy superintendent.
To view the agenda for the meeting and all necessary attachments, go to https://bit.ly/38c2CYp.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. and will take place in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
