A Nolan Middle School student is recovering Tuesday after the child was hit by a vehicle, a Harker Heights official said.
Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark confirmed in an email Tuesday that the student was struck by a vehicle Monday while crossing the street at Pima Trail and Indian Trail Drive. The child suffered minor injuries, and was taken to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center as a precaution, Bark said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.