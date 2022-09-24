Multiple students of Killeen ISD and/or their families received new semi-formal and formal attire Saturday, courtesy of three area fraternities and sororities.
The children and their families were identified by the district’s Homeless Awareness and Response Program.
Christianne Shinn, the director of federal and state programs for the district, said the children may not be what society would consider homeless, but they meet the criteria based on parameters set by the federal McKinney-Vento Act.
“(They are) families who have lost their housing for all sorts of reasons,” Shinn said. “And they might have a place to lay their head, but it’s not theirs. They might be living with a relative, a friend, on someone’s couch. But they’ve lost their own sense of autonomy.”
Given the stressors associated with that, Shinn said the district partnered with the fraternities and sororities to organize “Suits for Success” at the Jackson Professional Learning Center to revive their confidence. Members of the Yahweh Beauty Academy were also on hand to give a fresh cut.
“This event is designed more for your high school-age up and your adult,” said Caa-si Justice, the district’s HARP counselor. “So for the high schoolers, this helps to encourage them; they can wear these items to formal events.”
Melanie Jones, the president of Pearls of Service Foundation of Central Texas, said members of each sorority and fraternity donated suits and suit items — for males and females — for the inaugural event.
“We realize that it’s after a recession, after COVID, and people are starting to get out and work, so we just wanted to give them some nice attire so that they could feel good when they go back to work,” Jones said.
Organizations and fraternities/sororities participating in the event were:
- Pearls of Service Foundation of Central Texas
- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. — Mu Theta Omega Chapter
- Killeen-Fort Hood Education and Leadership Foundation
- Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Killeen-Fort Hood Alumni Chapter
- Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. — Theta Delta Sigma Alumni Chapter
