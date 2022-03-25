Killeen ISD is asking the public’s input in naming two facilities, including a new middle school and a decommissioned middle school. Middle School No. 15 is being built south of the new Chaparral High School and should open fall of 2024. The former Nolan Middle School on Jasper Road has been a multi-use facility since its decommissioning.
The district is looking for names of both facilities.
Those wishing to submit a name for consideration can do so by completing the form at https://www.killeenisd.org/naming_new_facilities. The website specifies what a facility can be named after.
Nominations will be accepted through April 22.
