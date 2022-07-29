Community graphic

The Killeen ISD School Nutrition Department said in a news release Friday that KISD will return to charging for school meals and offering students free or reduced price meals based on the student’s eligibility.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve meals to all students, at no additional cost. Unfortunately, those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year,” the release said.

