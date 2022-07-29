The Killeen ISD School Nutrition Department said in a news release Friday that KISD will return to charging for school meals and offering students free or reduced price meals based on the student’s eligibility.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve meals to all students, at no additional cost. Unfortunately, those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year,” the release said.
Starting Aug. 1, KISD’s nutrition department will begin accepting applications for those households who wish to apply.
According to the release, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-priced meals. However, breakfast will be provided to all students at no additional cost.
Students who qualify for a “reduced-price eligibility” will not be required to pay for their meals but will retain the eligibility of reduced, according to the news release.
Applications are available at Killeen ISD School Nutrition Office located at 5708 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen or online at www.schoolcafe.com/killeenisd.
