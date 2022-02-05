In an expected agenda item for Tuesday’s Killeen school board meeting, school district officials are expected to bring a comparison between renovating Nolanville Elementary School or building a brand new one.
The district is proposing to construct a new facility to the south of the current one, located at 901 Old Nolanville Road in Nolanville.
According to the staff report attached to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, the proposed design would be based off the floor plan for the newly opened Killeen Elementary School, and the total project could cost around $72.5 million.
Also attached to the agenda item is a comparison between a new facility and a renovation of the current Nolanville Elementary, laying out the pros and cons of each.
According to the comparison, the district found more proponents to building a new facility than it did to renovate the existing one. The district argues that the life expectancy of a new school would be between 50 to 75 years, while the life expectancy of the existing one could be an additional 30 years. The existing Nolanville Elementary is 36 years old.
One of the main cons of building a brand new facility is the price, as the district noted renovating the existing facility would be around $10.5 million cheaper.
If the board agrees with the plan to move forward with a new facility, which would be at a future meeting, the district estimated that construction could be finished in May 2024.
The district has said it is considering either renovation or new construction due to the existing school nearing its capacity combined with the projected growth of the area.
As of Nov. 18, 2021, the enrollment at Nolanville Elementary was 598. With a total capacity of 686, the school had room for 88 more as of that update.
To view the entire agenda ahead of time and to see all attachments associated with the agenda item regarding Nolanville Elementary, go to https://bit.ly/3sCGahR.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the board room of the district’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.