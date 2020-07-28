Students in the Killeen Independent School District will start the school year on Aug. 17 with a 100% virtual learning platform, the district’s administration announced at Tuesday’s meeting of the board of trustees.
The district plans to begin in-person learning Sept. 8, after Bell County health officials announced last week that no schools in the county could hold face-to-face instruction until at least after Sept. 7, in response to health concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus locally.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Superintendent John Craft went over the opinion provided earlier in the day by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, which stated that local health officials did not have the authority to shut down schools.
Craft said the coronavirus situation has moved beyond being just a public health issue.
“I think this has become more politically charged than pandemic charged,” Craft said.
Previously, the district had planned to offer both in-person and virtual learning to all of its 45,500 students beginning on Aug. 17.
Craft said that on Aug. 4, the district’s staff will return for development training to help educate the staff on the virtual learning platform. He also said that he feels comfortable that the district will be able to provide technology like iPads and hotspots to the families and students who need them.
Attendance, grades and tests will be required during the virtual learning start, Craft said. Also, the virtual platform will be developed and delivered by the district’s teachers, according to Craft.
Although the district is planning on moving back its start date for face-to-face learning, Craft said he does not believe that the situation around the coronavirus will look any different on Sept. 8 than it did on March 13 when the schools closed to begin with.
Guidelines from the Texas Education Agency published return-to-learning guidelines on July 21 that said schools can push back face-to-face learning four or eight weeks.
Board Member Brett Williams said that he thinks the district needs to get kids back into schools with some significant changes to mitigate the virus such as distancing, hand washing and others.
He also said that he has concerns about students falling significantly behind during three weeks of virtual learning.
Craft said the virtual start allows the district’s staff to get better at delivering the virtual learning method and allows them to work on implementing guidelines or requirements to make the return to face-to-face learning safer.
Board member Shelley Wells said that she has serious concerns over alienating economically disadvantaged students and families. She said she wants to make sure all parents know how to get the technology they need.
Craft agreed with Wells and said he wants nothing more than for every parent to return to work and every student back in school but that a lot of the decisions have been taken out of his hands. He said he is going to continue working diligently to get kids back in school as he has since March 13.
The district is also going to implement new measures for health and safety once students return to face-to-face instruction.
The new measures include:
- Establishing 8x8 teacher-only zones in classrooms
- Entry and exit plans will be created along with routines for transition periods
- Reducing communal sharing and shared touch zones
Most other local disticts are planning to move back their start dates, but not Copperas Cove ISD, which is still planning to offer both virtual and in-person learning when students return on Aug. 18.
Both the school district and Coryell County officials said last week that they had not discussed moving back the in-person start date.
Belton ISD trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday to push back the start of school to Sept. 8
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said the district is still working toward a Sept. 8 start date despite Paxton’s comments.
“I don’t want to add more disruption and complications. We’re really trying to get to a place that’s steady, consistent and normal,” Ott said.
“Right now, I am very happy and satisfied with the collaboration between the health district in Bell County and Temple ISD,” he said. “We are in a great relationship, and I know we’re on board working together toward the same goal.”
.Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said Tuesday that the district was also planning on a Sept. 8 start for the fall semester.
FME News Service reporter Joel Valley contributed to this report.
