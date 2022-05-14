Newly-elected trustees on the Killeen Independent School District school board are expected to be sworn in Tuesday evening. Prior to the meeting where they will be sworn in, the district will canvass the votes in a special meeting at 4 p.m.
According to unofficial results from Bell County, incumbent trustee Susan Jones defeated challenger David Jones. She will be joined by board newcomers Brenda Adams in Place 1 and Oliver Mintz in Place 3.
Tuesday’s regular board meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. The canvassing will take place at 4 p.m. at the same location. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
