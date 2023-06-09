Killeen city officials have issued three separate boil-water notices, according to news releases from the city.
Two of the three have been caused by broken water lines.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 9, 2023 @ 8:07 pm
Killeen city officials have issued three separate boil-water notices, according to news releases from the city.
Two of the three have been caused by broken water lines.
Those boil-water notices affect the following areas:
1807-2015 Elkins Ave.
1701-1710 N. Gray St.
The other boil-water notice is because of a water valve replacement.
Affected areas are:
601-619 S. 10th St.
501-610 Odom Drive
501-514 Lee Drive
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.