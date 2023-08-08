Due to a break in a water line nearby, the City of Killeen has issued a boil-water notice for the following addresses:
Due to a break in a water line nearby, the City of Killeen has issued a boil-water notice for the following addresses:
309, 503, 514, 616 and 618 N. College St.
217 and 301 W. Ave. A
320 W. Church Ave.
210 W. Ave. C
According to the news release, an emergency situation has caused the interruption of water services to these addresses. Water crews will have to isolate the water main and remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services restored. Samples will be taken for water quality after repairs and results will be available 24-48 hours afterward.
Public notice will be issued through the city’s website and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 when the notice is lifted.
