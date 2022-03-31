Killeen city officials announced in a news release that a planned boil-water notice will be issued 9 a.m. Wednesday for certain properties.
The affected properties are 512 to 600 North Fort Hood Street, 504 to 514 Rhode Island Street and 1001 to 1129 York Avenue, according to the city.
“On April 6, water crews will be replacing a fire hydrant and will have to isolate the water main to complete the project,” Killeen spokesman Marcus Hood said in the release. “Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning with results being available within 24 to 48 hours.”
