A boil water notice is issued effective February 8, 2021 for properties located at 2603 to 2613 Brook Hollow Circle and 101 to 202 Brookway Drive, the city of Killeen announced about 12:50 p.m. today.
Crews are replacing a fire hydrant and must interrupt water service to complete the work. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption.
Affected properties will be notified directly.
