City of Killeen officials issued a boil water notice for about 30 properties on Greenforest Circle, near Stonetree Golf Club, on Tuesday morning.
A repair project scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday will affect properties from 5710 to 5838 Greenforest Circle, the city said in a news release.
“Due to contractors working in the area, water crews will have to isolate the water main. Contractors will remain on site until all work is completed and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning with results being available within 24 to 48 hours,” according to the release.
Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at 254-501-6515 when the notice is lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.