A citywide boil water notice was issued Tuesday evening, effective immediately, for all of Killeen water customers.
Due to quarterly water samples taken from six sites indicating chlorine residuals below TCEQ guidelines, effective immediately the City of Killeen is issuing a citywide boil water notice. The city is working with the TCEQ and city’s water provider to resolve this issue as soon as possible, Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford said in a press release.
Residents should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred.
Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 when the notice is lifted.
If the Chlorine residuals are below TWXQ guidelines and the city is working with TWCQ and the city's water provider, why don't you just go ahead and say that if this is apparently below the residual count for all of the Belton water supply that will affect all of the cities that receive water from WCID-1 and be done with it. As of the last incidence, Lake Stillhouse has not been able to produce any sufficient amount of water and the last I heard that Lake Stillhouse is still not able to produce any appreciable amount of water so that becomes a mute point. So if Lake Belton is still supplying all of our water then what is the other cities that are connected to the Lake Belton crisis for the other cities that receive their water from Lake Belton.
It would be interesting to know how exactly the piping arrangement is and where the demarkation points for each are. I
ve asked this question numerous times but all I get is a blank wall. I guess I as an individual don't rate them taking the time to answer my inquires.
Maybe you can get their attention, I can't.
A local concerned citizen.
