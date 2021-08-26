City officials have issued an advance boil-water notice for properties between 1005 and 1106 on Lansberry Court in southwest Killeen beginning 8 a.m. Monday.
According to Janelle Ford, executive director of communications for Killeen, contractors will be closing off the main water line, and repairing the fire suppression line.
“On Aug. 30, 2021 at 8 a.m., contractors will be repairing a fire suppression line that will require the main water line to be closed off. Contractors and water crew will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following day with results available within 24 to 48 hours,” Ford said.
All customers at the above listed properties should boil their water prior to consumption (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all affected customers should follow these directions, the news release said.
For updates on this order, call 254-501-6515. For questions regarding the matter, please contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319.
