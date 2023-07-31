Statistically, crimes against people in Killeen rose slightly in June, compared to the same month last year, while crimes against society were down over 34%.
According to June crime statistics released by Killeen Police Department, “crimes against persons” rose 8.61% in June compared to June 2022. Included in crimes against persons are homicides, assaults and kidnapping.
There were no homicides reported this year in June, compared to two in June 2022. There were 21 reports of sexual assaults, including rape, this June, compared to 10 last year for the same period.
Aggravated assaults, where a weapon is involved, were down 14.29% this year with 54 in June and 63 for the same period last year. Simple assaults were up by 12.73% with 186 reported in June of this year and 165 reported for the same period last year. Rapes were also up: Eight this June, compared to three in June 2022.
Crimes against property was up slightly at .52% and includes robberies, burglary and theft. These figures were about even from the same period last year.
Robberies were down by one incident in June — with eight incidents this June and nine reported in 2022. Burglary was down by 19.41 % with 33 reports this year down from 41 in June 2022,
Motor vehicle theft is up 28.21% from last year with 50 reported in June compared to 39 in June 2022.
Crimes against society were down 34.55% and include drug and paraphernalia violations, gambling and weapons violations. Drug and narcotic violations were down 27.27% in June with 88, compared to 121 in June, 2022. Paraphernalia violations were down with 42 in June and 76 last year for the same month.
Year-to-date
The police report also includes year-to-date statistics which show a similar reduction in crime overall, with a few exceptions.
Homicides were down 58.33% for the first six months of 2023 at five deaths, compared to 12 for the same period in 2022.
Rapes for the year are up 24%, from 33 last year to 41 this year.
Aggravated assaults were down 21% at 274 for this year, compared to 347 for the same period last year.
There were 956 simple assaults reported in the first six months of 2023, compared to 959 reported for the same time last year.
Crimes against property saw little change with 43 robberies from January to June this year, compared to 44 for the same period last year. There were 286 burglaries in 2023, compared to 241 in 2022 and the numbers for vehicle thefts was 209 for this year as well as the same period last year.
Crimes against society were slightly down for the first six months of the year, compared to last year with a 20.8% drop in drug and narcotic violations. There were 478 recorded for 2023 and 604 recorded for the same period last year. Paraphernalia reports were down 26.2% with 208 this year and 282 last year.
Accidents
Additionally, the monthly crime report lists accidents reported in Killeen, which KPD calls a “crash summary.”
In June 2023 there were 180 total crashes, two were fatal with two fatalities total. Of the 180 crashes, there were 64 with injuries and total people injured was 96. For the same period last year, there were 203 total crashes, of those one was fatal with a single fatality. There were 72 crashes with injuries, injuring 103 people.
The crash summary for the first six months of 2023 indicated there were 1,353 crashes with eight fatalities, 426 crashes with injuries. There have been 668 people injured during that same period. In 2022, there were 1,269 total crashes with four fatalities and 439 crashes with injuries. There were 648 people injured during the same time frame.
KPD Webpage
The Killeen Police Department released crime statistics for June on July 13, on KPD’s website under “Department Transparency” with an explanation about the format and how the information is reported.
KPD released the 2022 annual crime report on June 23, along with the monthly reports for January through May, after the Herald had been requesting the reports for months. Since that time, reports have been more timely and include a wealth of information about the statistics included.
Reports after March 2023 will appear differently and provide different data than previous reports due to a new system being used. This new report provides more information on a larger variety of crimes than the previous report and further clarifies the monthly and year-to-date crime trends.
“The Killeen Police Department wants to inform the community that UCR (Uniform Crime Report) data is a ‘live’ collection, meaning the Killeen Police Department can continue to update their incident data per their investigation findings, when arrests occur, for any corrections needed, and in response to data quality checks,” according to KPD’s website.
“As such, this report reflects all the data currently contained within the TXDPS UCR System at the time of inquiry for the specified timeframe. Due to the dynamic nature of this data, this report may not match data retrieved from the system at a different time of inquiry or data produced yearly.”
