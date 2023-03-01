RGC Fryer

Karli Moon of Trimmier 4-H poses with her Reserve Grand Champion fryer rabbit during the auction at the Killeen Junior Livestock Show in 2019 at the Killeen Special Events Center. 

 Hunter King | Killeen Daily Herald

Show prospects and children will make for a great week as the annual Killeen Junior Livestock Show starts Thursday.

The annual event at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, is open to the public and free to attend.

JrLivestock3.jpg

Bryce Fisher of Maxdale 4-H smiles with his Reserve Grand Champion market steer during the auction at the Killeen Junior Livestock Show at the Killeen Special Events Center in 2019.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.