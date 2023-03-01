Show prospects and children will make for a great week as the annual Killeen Junior Livestock Show starts Thursday.
The annual event at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, is open to the public and free to attend.
Judging will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday with entries in agricultural mechanics, followed by the poultry competition at 11 a.m. Goats are judged at 4 p.m., and sheep will take the center ring at 7 p.m.
On Friday, judging will begin at 10 a.m. with rabbits. Entries in the cooking division will be judged at noon. At 4 p.m. swine is judged and cattle judging begins at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, a junior exhibitor show starts things off at 10 a.m. The back door barbecue begins at 11 a.m. Awards will be presented at noon with the auction sale at 12:30 p.m.
