The Killeen-Fort Hood Alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated is continuing its fifth fraternal objective “to inspire service in the public’s interest” by helping those less fortunate in the Killeen area.
Spearheaded by the Killeen-Fort Hood National Panhellenic Council President Ken Wilkerson for Killeen, the group will pass out wellness bags consisting of toiletries, hygiene products and food items. The group did a similar effort in April.
Wilkerson told the Herald on Tuesday the group will set up at the now closed H-E-B parking lot, 809 N. Gray Street. He added that the focus is to serve the homeless in the North Killeen area.
“We still have to work out the details on time but we will be at the H-E-B on May 30,” he said.
For more information visit, Facebook.com/KilleenKappas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.