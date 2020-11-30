After the first cold weather of winter pushed into Central Texas on Sunday, the city of Killeen announced Monday that the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center would again be open as a warming station from 10 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The center was also open Sunday night to provide a shelter from the cold weather.
The warming station is set up to offer temporary relief from cold and does not offer full sheltering services, according to the news release from the city of Killeen.
Cold and windy conditions were expected Monday night, with overnight lows expected to fall to around 29 degrees, with some gusts up to 25 mph.
The chilly conditions are expected to continue for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
“This is just a normal cold front,” said Matt Bishop, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service. “It came through Sunday and it is nothing out of the ordinary or unusual.”
Bishop said that those who have plants or pets need to bring them inside as cold temperatures could put them at risk. “It is also a good idea to wrap up your pipes so they do not freeze.”
Rain chances are slight this week, with a 20% chance late Wednesday.
“November had a total rainfall amount of 0.47 inches,” Bishop said. “Last year’s totals measured 0.62 and the average annual amount is 2.94 for the month, so we are in a bit on the drier side of things as far as precipitation goes.”
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 60, south winds around 5 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. Tuesday night’s forecast will have mostly clear skies, with a low around 42, south winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight and could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 55, west winds around 5 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon and could gust as high as 25 mph. Wednesday night’s forecast calls for a 20% chance of showers before midnight, mostly clear skies, with a low around 34, north-northwest wind around 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday: High near 51, Low around 28. North northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday: High near 52, Low around 31.
Saturday: High near 60, Low around 36.
