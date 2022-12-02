The joy of Christmas cheer filled the air Friday night at the Santa Fe Plaza in Killeen. Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Santa led the way to the plaza for the countdown of the tree-lighting ceremony. It included: Caroling, entertainment, free pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a snow show.

At 7 p.m. the mayor flipped the switch to light the city’s Christmas tree, which marked the official kick-off of the annual Holiday Under The Stars weekend celebration.

