The joy of Christmas cheer filled the air Friday night at the Santa Fe Plaza in Killeen. Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Santa led the way to the plaza for the countdown of the tree-lighting ceremony. It included: Caroling, entertainment, free pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a snow show.
At 7 p.m. the mayor flipped the switch to light the city’s Christmas tree, which marked the official kick-off of the annual Holiday Under The Stars weekend celebration.
The weekend event began at 5:30 p.m. with the opening of the holiday market in Downtown Killeen. The market ended at 8:30 p.m. Friday evening.
The event continues Saturday, beginning with the Jingle Bell dash 5K at 8 a.m. Same day registration is available with a $25 cost.
The annual Christmas Parade will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday and start on Avenue C near 2nd Street. The parade will travel east on Ave C, then north on 8th Street to Church Avenue. It will travel west on Church Avenue and finish on Root Avenue.
The rest of the day can be spent downtown to celebrate the “Festivals of the Holidays” from 3 to 8 p.m.. The festival takes place on Avenue D between Gray and 8th streets.
The told a large crowd of people who attended that she was very happy to see everyone who came out. She encouraged every one to be of good cheer no matter what they be facing in their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.