Breakthrough Basketball Camps held a camp at the Family Recreation Center at Lions Club Park in Killeen from Tuesday through Thursday.
The camp was offensive focused and centered around shooting, according to Tasheba Butler, the organizer of the camp and a former semi professional basketball player.
Butler said that by the end of the camp, each of the 24 kids that participated probably put up more than 500 jumpshots.
Butler said her camp is about more than just basketball, however.
“If you just walk away from this camp and you only got better at basketball, I failed you as a coach. With me it’s also life skills,” Butler said. “I always try to make them better people because at the end of the day no matter how good you are, if coaches see a hint of a bad attitude, there’s thousands of other kids that can do exactly what you’re doing.”
The camp wrapped up around 3 p.m. Thursday.
