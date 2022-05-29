Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:12 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Rhonda Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Connell Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:01 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North 24th Street.
An assault on a family member was reported at 6:33 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:36 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:55 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
A theft was reported at noon Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:58 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Washington Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Kathey Drive.
Harassment of a public servant was reported at 7:31 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Kathey Drive.
A burglary of habitation was reported at 7:33 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Hoover Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not provide police reports on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not provide police reports on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A noise disturbance was reported at 12:02 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Avenue B.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:12 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest for family violence assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:03 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Avenue J.
A disturbance was reported at 3:17 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Live Oak Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:40 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Harassment was reported at 9:12 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Race Street.
An assault was reported at 1:49 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Howe Street.
An accident was reported at 2:12 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West First Street.
A disturbance was reported at 8:35 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:36 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
